An MBE recipient described his mother, who was killed by a violent partner, as "the driving force" behind his career.

North Wales Police's strategic domestic abuse officer Michael Taggart was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

He was just 15 when his mother Donna Crist was brutally murdered in August 1997 by her husband.

She had suffered years of domestic abuse before being killed in her flat in Rhyl, Denbighshire.