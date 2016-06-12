Wales football fans may not be able to travel to watch Gareth Bale and co in action at Euro 2020 but that has not stopped them making their voices heard.

From Barry Island to Wrexham and Port Talbot to Menai Bridge, supporters joined forces with BBC Wales to create a rousing good luck message on the eve of Wales kicking off their campaign.

The virtual choir also features members of Penrhiwceiber Rangers FC and pupils from St Philip Evans Catholic Primary School in Cardiff.

They teamed up with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales to perform the Frankie Valli hit 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' - previously adopted by the 'Red Wall' as the unofficial anthem of Welsh football.