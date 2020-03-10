A conductor who had a stoke is back to performing after a long recovery.

Grant Llewellyn had a stroke last summer that left him recovering in what he called a "severe learning curve".

Since March, he has been back working with his orchestra in France, L'Orchestre National de Bretagne, and recently conducted an hour and a half concert - including technically difficult pieces like Beethoven's 5th Symphony.

He said: "The irony of my situation is that I can conduct Beethoven symphonies but I can't get out of bed. I can't tie my shoelaces."