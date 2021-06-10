Welsh universities have seen record numbers of students apply to study medicine and nursing this year.

Some applicants said the pandemic had encouraged them to apply, after seeing or being part of the NHS fight against Covid.

Lucy Phillips, 18, from Pembrokeshire, who worked in a field hospital during the pandemic, has a conditional offer to study child nursing at Cardiff University.

She said the experience made her "fall in love" with being around patients and gave her the final push to put her applications in.