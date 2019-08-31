A group of young carers have written a book to show "not everyone has a normal life".

Members of Merthyr Young Carers, supported by Barnardo's, have come together during lockdown to create the book Scarers and Carers.

The story shows the importance of caring and looking out for each other.

Samuel Drewett, 14, is a carer for his mother Leigh, who has multiple chronic health conditions.

"We would meet up in a Zoom session and put ideas together," he said.

"Over time, the ideas would merge together and start to create a story.

"It's kind of important to me because not everyone has a normal life and some people have to care for their family."