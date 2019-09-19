Angharad Roberts was split from her five brothers and sisters when she went into care aged two.

Now she is calling on the Welsh government to "really need to look" to see if children are in danger before they are removed them from their parents and into care.

It comes as it has been revealed Wales now has the highest proportion of children in care the UK.

There are 7,170 children being looked after away from home in Wales, or 1.14% of children.

The rate has steadily increased since 2003, when it was 0.64%, while the current UK average is 0.72% of children.