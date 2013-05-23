How can you be sure a Welsh beef steak really is... Welsh?

Scientists are now using the same forensic technology used to catch criminals to trace the origin of our meat.

Stew Whitehead said it was possible because all living things absorb naturally occurring elements in their environment.

Meat can be analysed for trace elements unique to Wales which give an individual chemical fingerprint, allowing forensic science and statistical models to be used to trace its origin.

Video by Gwyndaf Hughes