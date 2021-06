Cafe owners have asked for a charge on pavement tables and chairs to be delayed.

One wants owners to be given a chance to recover from the coronavirus pandemic first.

From July, Vale of Glamorgan premises must pay £150 to £750 a year depending on how many tables and chairs they have, a change from a flat fee.

The council said it was aimed at limiting the amount of space cafes take up on the pavement and making access easier for disabled people.