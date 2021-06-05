Police riot shields have turned over a new leaf after a force started transforming them into greenhouses.

PC Richard Thomas of South Wales Police came up with the idea when he was asked to dispose of a pile of old shields during lockdown - and he could not bear to see the non-recyclable plastics head to landfill.

About 200 shields have now been donated to schools and other organisations in the form of greenhouses.

Other forces are now in discussion about developing the idea to put to use in other ways in future.

Video by Nick Hartley