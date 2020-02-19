Youth membership of ScoutsCymru has dropped by 30% and adult volunteers by 10% during the pandemic.

The organisation has now begun a drive to recruit more than 10,000 volunteers to help young people get involved.

The scouts said the pressures and disruptions to life in the last year had meant not all members had been able to continue.

One scout, named Cai, encouraged others to join.

He said: “It’s much better than just staying at home wondering what you want to do with yourself.”