Climate change has been blamed for the increasing number of landslides into reservoirs in the Brecon Beacons.

Keith Jones, the National Trust's adviser on climate change, believes that the extreme rainfall seen in recent years, which has caused an increase in the slips, is down to global warming

He said: "What we have here is an indicator of quite dramatic change - more rainfall in winter, less in summer and the combination of that is causing problems at a landscape scale."

The landslips turn the reservoirs - which supply water to 1.5 million homes - pink and silty, meaning they need extra treatment, using additional chemicals and energy.

To try and stem the problem, thousands of trees are being planted in an effort to stabilise land around the reservoirs.