This is the moment rescuers saved a young girl who drifted out to sea in an inflatable on one of the hottest days of the year.

The child was on the dinghy when it became detached from a safety line off Kinmel Bay, Conwy county, at about 13:00 BST on Monday.

Despite responding in minutes, the girl was already about a mile out to sea by the time Rhyl RNLI reached her.

They pulled the frightened girl out of the dinghy and took her safely back to her family, who were waiting on the beach.