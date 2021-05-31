A fishing boat that has been underwater for four months has been raised.

The Nicola Faith did not return to harbour in Conwy in January and its wreck was located last month.

The bodies of its three crew - Alan Minard, 20, Ross Ballantine, 39, and skipper Carl McGrath, 34 - were found on beaches in March.

The boat will be taken to a secure location for further study by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, where the families will be able to visit it.