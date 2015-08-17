A former Post Office worker says she felt "ashamed" and hid from friends and family when she was falsely accused of stealing.

Lorraine Williams said some people in her community on Anglesey turned their backs on her when she was suspended and the Post Office branch was closed.

Ms Williams was among 39 former sub-postmasters and postmistresses who had their convictions quashed by judges last month after the UK's most widespread miscarriage of justice.

"I hid really, I was ashamed because I have no chance to prove my innocence, not against a big company like that - I'm a little person in a little village," said Ms Williams.