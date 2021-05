A man whose car was burnt out in recent riots in Swansea was left "blown away" when someone gave him theirs.

Adam Romain, from the city’s Mayhill, had his home targeted by thugs who smashed his windows and set his vehicle alight.

But personal trainer Ben Wheel, of nearby Fforestfach, offered him his old Vauxhall Astra.

Mr Romain said: “I was immediately blown away. I couldn’t believe there was such generosity out there.”