Young people have been left feeling uncertain about the future and worried about their prospects since the pandemic happened.

Those aged between 16 and 24 were more likely to be employed in sectors that had been shut down, a Public Health Wales report said.

Dr Ciarán Humphreys said young people had been hit by a "multitude of factors".

Amy Delaney, 23, said: “Long term you don't know where you are going to go, you don't know what's going to happen next week or how you're going to afford things."