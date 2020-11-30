When he found out his son had leukaemia, Jason Josephson says he just wanted to rush in to the hospital to hug his child and wife.

But he had to stay sitting in the car park of their local hospital in Carmarthen after being unable to go inside due to Covid rules.

"It crushed me... I couldn't imagine how my wife was feeling," he said.

"I just wanted to get into the hospital and put my arms around both of them, but I was informed that I was not allowed. I couldn't think of a worse pain."

Now 19-months-old, Carson needs regular treatment at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital, Cardiff.

But due to ongoing Covid guidance only one parent can go with him for appointments, so Jason has to continue to wait for hours for news of his son's condition.

Each health board is allowed discretion to agree to visits under the Welsh government guidance. Cardiff and Vale health board said it made allowances "as appropriate".