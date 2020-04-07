BBC One Show presenter Alex Jones has urged people to support baby banks after she said she was forced to use one herself.

The mother of two said she had to use one when stocks of formula were low during the first lockdown.

Baby banks provide parents with free baby food, clothes and equipment.

"The really staggering thing was that the lady there said the amount of parents needing help, who had children under three, had doubled since the pandemic," Jones recalled.

"And I thought 'oh my goodness, they really need us all to get on board and help'."