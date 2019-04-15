A waiter sprang into action to save a customer who was choking on a curry before the whole restaurant erupted in a round of applause.

Jake Snelling was eating a chicken korma at the Bangor Tandoori Restaurant when he began struggling to breathe.

His friends thought he had indigestion, but waiter Sheakh Nazmul Hasan Rifat realised things were much more serious.

CCTV footage shows he came to Mr Snelling's rescue on Monday, dislodging the food to clearing his airway.