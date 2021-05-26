Body-worn camera footage shows the moment a man pleads for the help of police as rioters throw missiles through his front door and window.

Adam Romain's two children can be heard screaming as he tries to speak to a 999 call handler at their home in the Mayhill area of Swansea on 20 May.

"They are throwing bricks at my house. I have my two children inside. Please come," he can be heard shouting down the phone.

South Wales Police has previously said it is investigating the violence and had made seven arrests so far.