A former MP who was forced to give her baby up for adoption has recalled bonding with him for eight days before being told she would never see him again.

Ann Keen was sent to a Swansea mother and baby home at age 17 in 1966 and said she "didn't have a say" over the adoption.

She is one of hundreds of women calling for a government apology for forced adoptions in the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

Up to 250,000 women in Britain were coerced into handing over babies.

Ms Keen said that after giving birth without pain relief and bonding with her son for eight days, he was taken away.

She said a midwife told her: "His new mummy comes soon for him and you'll never see him again".