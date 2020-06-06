George Floyd: Swansea museum tribute a year after his death
Poetry in memory of George Floyd, who was murdered by a police officer in the US, will be projected on to the National Waterfront Museum.
The Swansea tribute will mark a year since his death.
Protests erupted worldwide after footage showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on African American Mr Floyd's neck for minutes while arresting him.
Welsh-Zimbabwean poet Kel Matsena wrote Are You Numb Yet? about the reaction to the murder and its aftermath.