Poetry in memory of George Floyd, who was murdered by a police officer in the US, will be projected on to the National Waterfront Museum.

The Swansea tribute will mark a year since his death.

Protests erupted worldwide after footage showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on African American Mr Floyd's neck for minutes while arresting him.

Welsh-Zimbabwean poet Kel Matsena wrote Are You Numb Yet? about the reaction to the murder and its aftermath.