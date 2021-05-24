A man whose house was targeted after he tried to stop youths setting fire to his car has said he and his family are leaving leaving Swansea because they "don't feel safe here any more".

Adam Romain had bricks thrown through his windows during a disturbance in Mayhill on Thursday.

The rioting, which broke out after a balloon release for a 19-year-old who collapsed and died on Wednesday, saw cars burnt out and windows smashed.

Mr Romain urged the rioters to not "throw away your lives".