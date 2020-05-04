Off-road bikers have been accused of destroying fencing to get on to farm land, leaving livestock to escape.

As a result, farmers in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, said they were being called out to round-up sheep found wandering streets and posing a danger to motorists, especially at night.

Seven sheep died after being hit by vehicles after getting free this month.

Sam Pearce, from Mynydd Carn-Y-Cefn Graziers' Association, which represents farmers in the area, said it was "causing great distress to everybody in the community".

Blaenau Gwent council said it was liaising with police where fencing was "deliberately being damaged".

Gwent Police Insp Shane Underwood said anyone caught committing criminal damage could face prosecution.