About 30 swimming pools could be forced to remain closed in Wales as a result of the pandemic, the sport's governing body has warned.

Swim Wales' own research suggests many of Wales' 307 pools have struggled financially since being shut during most of the pandemic.

Covid-19 restrictions allow 30 people to use an indoor swimming pool at one time since they were allowed to reopen from this month, but some say that will make it hard to balance the books.

"It's disappointing how pools are struggling now to stay open and keep the people coming in," said Elena Morgan, 18, who trains in Deeside and is part of a national elite development squad.

A Welsh government spokesman said physical activity would continue to play an important role in helping people to deal with the mental and physical effects of the past 14 months.

"That is why we have invested over £40m to support sport and physical activity over the course of the pandemic and are investing an additional £7m this year to provide more modern and accessible facilities," he said.