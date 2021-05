Most people did not vote in this month's Senedd election.

A record 1.1 million (47%) of them did vote but Merthyr, Swansea East and Torfaen were the constituencies with the lowest turnouts - 34.8%, 35.4% and 37.3% respectively.

Is it down to lack of interest? Lack of knowledge? Too busy? Forgetfulness? Disillusionment?

BBC Wales' political correspondent James Williams went to speak to people living in those areas to find out.

Video by Nick Hartley