The mother of a boy killed in a moped crash has said his death is “a constant nightmare.”

Ethan Ross, from St Asaph, in Denbighshire, died from brain injuries aged 17 after the incident last September.

Now the football fan’s family and friends are organising an event called “Move a marathon for Ethan."

The funds raised will go toward Wales Air Ambulance and charity Young Minds - and already more than £20,000 has been raised.

“Ethan was just absolutely amazing, a perfect son," said mum Helen Ross.