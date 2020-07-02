The latest lockdown easing in Wales has seen the reopening of the tourism sector.

Holidaymakers began setting off on Monday leaving Llantrisant in Rhondda Cynon Taf the the Lake District.

Edwards Coaches owner Jason Edwards said Covid had been "devastating" but added Monday felt like Christmas morning with staff turning up to work two hours early.

One holidaymaker heading north said she was “so exited” and another said it felt like “the good things in life” were returning.