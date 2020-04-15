Prince Charles stopped off at the oldest-standing synagogue in Wales on Friday.

The Grade II-listed building, in Merthyr Tydfil, is being restored and turned into a Jewish heritage and education centre.

The future king also opened BCB International’s new factory in Cardiff. The defence company has made PPE during the pandemic.

“Nothing could give me greater pleasure than to attempt to unveil this bit of camouflage and open your new factory,” the prince said.