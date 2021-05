Wales' first large outdoor event since March 2020 has been held as part of a trial to manage crowds as Covid restrictions ease.

Between 300 and 500 people were expected to celebrate Eid at Cardiff Castle.

Visitors needed proof of a negative Covid test and had to follow social distancing rules.

Dr Abdul Azul, of the Muslim Council of Wales, said: “It’s exciting to be part of the reopening of society, it’s not just about Eid in the castle.”