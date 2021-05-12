What have the early years been like for Wales' youngest residents - the babies who have been born and brought up during the Covid lockdowns?

Educational psychologist Abigail Wright has told BBC Wales Live the experience has caused some parents to worry about their children's social exclusion, but for others it has brought positives.

Sammie Bond from Swansea said her daughter Eos would completely forget the time.

But Rebecca Gardinville - mother of Owen - said it was hard not to compare your child to others during lockdown.