Spectators are looking forward to attending events again after months of not being able to gather to celebrate.

Some crowds will be allowed to return to football matches, with a Newport County fixture first on the list.

Fan David Cakebread said matches were "never the same without an atmosphere" and that it would "make a huge difference to the players".

Cardiff Castle will host an Eid event with 300 to 500 people to mark the end of Ramadan.

Aysha Rajak said it would allow Muslims "to show the whole world that the community can get together and do it the right way".