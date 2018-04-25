A charity is aiming to open the UK's first centre specifically for disabled dogs.

Wolfie's Legacy was founded by Gill Daghistani and named after a rescue dog who was saved in Hungary.

Wolfie was later diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy and Gill, from Holywell, Flintshire, cared for him for two years before he passed away.

She has since created the charity in his memory and rehomed more than 500 dogs - many of whom would have been ordinarily put down - since 2013.

Gill now wants to raise £250,000 to open a "haven for disabled dogs, many of whom will find a forever home, others who will be long-term residents receiving round-the-clock love and care".

Gill told BBC Wales: "These dogs don't have a good chance anywhere but here. These dogs are vulnerable and often end up dead."