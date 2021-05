Some intense thunderstorms have been moving north over Wales.

The worst affected areas have been in north Powys, Gwynedd and Conwy.

Hail in some places was described as "biblical" by some people on social media.

Drivers were warned to take extra care as conditions were treacherous in places.

BBC Wales weather forecaster Derek Brockway said you could get hail any time of the year but the biggest hailstones occurred during summer thunderstorms.