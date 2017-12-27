Marcus Evans has been praised for his bravery after entering a burning house to rescue someone inside.

The 19-year-old from Baglan, near Port Talbot, was on his way home from the shops when he saw the fire and decided to act.

His bravery has been widely praised by his local community after he went into the property twice while it was on fire.

He says he was motivated by the loss of his own mother to cancer two years ago.