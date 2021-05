A man who was given just 15 minutes to say his final goodbyes to his mother has called for a change in the law.

Keith Lewis was called to his mother Joyce Lewis' care home when nurses felt she was reaching the end of her life.

Mrs Lewis, 94, is still alive - but her son cannot return for more visits.

The owners of Springbank care home in Barry, where Mrs Lewis resides, said they must protect residents and staff.