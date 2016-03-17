"We all want to feel safe and secure," says the new man in charge of overseeing North Wales Police's budget.

Labour's Andy Dunbobbin was elected to become the new police and crime commissioner (PCC) a role previously held by Plaid Cymru's Arfon Jones, who stepped down ahead of the vote.

Mr Dunbobbin, a Flintshire councillor for the Connah's Quay ward, said he was "thrilled" following the result.

It means that three out of Wales' four PCC's are now Labour.

Their responsibilities include appointing - or dismissing - chief constables, holding them to account for the performance of their staff, and providing a link between the police and communities.

PCCs also oversee community safety and crime reduction, ensure value for money policing, and set out force strategy and policing priorities through the Police and Crime Plan.