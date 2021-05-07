There may not have been any of the hugging and hand shakes at the election this year, but Labour is celebrating after holding onto power in Wales.

With the Welsh Parliament election being held in a pandemic, the count was held on Friday with results coming in far into the night, and a lack of the normal celebrations and commiserations.

At just after midnight Labour secured 30 seats, giving them their joint-best Senedd election result, or exactly half the 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament.

With two regional lists still to be declared on Saturday, the party is just one short of an outright majority, but is not expected to win any more seats.

So how did the party hang on to power for the sixth term in a row? Here's the story of the night.