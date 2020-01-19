Sub-postmaster Noel Thomas relieved to have cleared name
A sub-postmaster and his wife have spoken about the ordeal of him being wrongly jailed.
Eira Thomas, of Gaerwen, Anglesey, and husband Noel said their family's lives had been turned into a nightmare by his treatment by the Post Office.
Mr Thomas' name - along with 38 others - was cleared two weeks ago.
The 74-year-old said: “It’s been a big relief for us as a family.”
In 2006, he was jailed for nine months for false accounting after £48,000 apparently went missing from office accounts.
It later emerged that he and his fellow convicted colleagues fell victim to the failings of a new IT system the Post Office had introduced.