A sub-postmaster and his wife have spoken about the ordeal of him being wrongly jailed.

Eira Thomas, of Gaerwen, Anglesey, and husband Noel said their family's lives had been turned into a nightmare by his treatment by the Post Office.

Mr Thomas' name - along with 38 others - was cleared two weeks ago.

The 74-year-old said: “It’s been a big relief for us as a family.”

In 2006, he was jailed for nine months for false accounting after £48,000 apparently went missing from office accounts.

It later emerged that he and his fellow convicted colleagues fell victim to the failings of a new IT system the Post Office had introduced.