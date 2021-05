Young votes said they were "so excited" to be able to vote for the first time in a "historic moment".

For the first time 16 and 17-year-olds have voted in the Welsh Parliament election.

One young voter said said they were "really looking forward to voting and getting my voice heard".

Another said: "It was very quick. I though there was going to be more build up than that but you just go in and tick the paper and it is over."