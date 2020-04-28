"I'm honoured I got to say goodbye to him, as there's lots of families that didn't get that opportunity and he wasn't on his own."

Father-of-three Eric Ohene-Adjei died in his wife's arms on 17 April after being treated for coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.

His widow, Rachel, said he had not wanted to go into hospital with the virus as "he knew he wasn't going to come out".

Rachel said their three children, Isaac, 12, Jacob, nine, and Ebony, eight, had been asking for their father "every day".

She praised the care he had received in hospital.