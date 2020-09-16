Politicians must spell out their long-term plan to help businesses recover from the pandemic, says CBI Wales.

Ahead of Thursday's Senedd election, the employer's organisation said parties had not addressed key issues.

It said financial support had so far been a "short-term fix".

Monmouthshire coffee and gift shop owner Alison Baillon said the business rate holiday had helped keep them afloat - but their finances remain "pretty sad" for now.