People enjoying coastal walks have been warned to check tide times, after lifeboat crews last year saved 70% more people than before Covid.

The RNLI said it was anticipating its "busiest summer yet" as UK holidays increased due to foreign travel restrictions and concerns.

"A lot of the incidents we are called to can be really simply avoided by knowing that tides come in and out twice a day and locations can look different when the tide comes in," said Chris Cousens, its water safely lead in Wales.