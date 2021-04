A heritage railway is preparing to reopen for the first time this year, in time to welcome bank holiday weekend visitors.

Last year Blaenavon Heritage Railway in Torfaen operated on only 15 of its usual 85 days because of Covid restrictions.

Outdoor attraction in Wales have been able to reopen since 26 April and the railway will reopen on Saturday.

Its operations manager Alexander Hinshelwood said volunteers were "extremely excited".