Areas with high numbers of second homes will become "inhabitable" if the problem is not solved, say residents of coastal towns.

Anwen Thomas, who lives on the Llyn Peninsula, said high numbers of second homes could turn the area into a "seasonal resort" and added that she wanted to see a future for her children there.

Simon Brooks, an academic and Plaid Cymru town councillor, said some areas along the Welsh coast were 40% second homes, making it difficult for residents to buy a house and "for that community to carry on, to be viable and to survive in the long term".

Barbara Griffiths, of North Wales Holiday Cottages, said holiday lets could be an alternative as a lot of them were owned by residents and "bring a lot of revenue into the area".