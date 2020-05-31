Only Boys Aloud were planning to tour Japan until Covid-19 struck and Wales went into lockdown.

So instead the Welsh choir, which came third in Britain's Got Talent in 2012, began teaching Japanese school choirs in the cities of Kitakyushu, Kumamoto and Oita, via Zoom.

The youngsters have been singing Welsh language hymns and songs of national pride.

Only Boys Aloud musical director, Craig Yates, said: “It was hugely challenging. I mean, 6,000 miles apart to run a choir rehearsal is kind of crazy.”