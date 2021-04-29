During lockdown you might be wondering where you have put all your spare change after months of cashless transactions.

Now, the Royal Mint has struck a giant coin you'd struggle to fit in any purse, let alone lose down the sofa.

Mind you, denominated at £10,000 you would doubtless be kicking yourself if you did misplace it.

The 8in-wide (20cm) coin weighing 22lb (10kg) marks the end of the Queen's Beasts commemorative coin collection.

After taking 400 hours to make, it will cost more than a pretty penny for those who want to get their hands on it.