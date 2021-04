A nurse with long Covid says she is so fatigued she has to go back to bed after going shopping or doing the housework.

Lynne Wakefield, from Holyhead, Abgklesey, said since having coronavirus last June she was "not the same person any more".

After trying twice to return to work at Ysbyty Penrhos Stanley in Holyhead, she had to return home because of fatigue and dizzy spells.

She said without a formal diagnosis she has fallen in limbo.