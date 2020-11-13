A chief constable of a Welsh police force said “only time will tell” about the impact the pandemic has had on those serving on the frontline.

Temporary Ch Con Claire Parmenter of Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were “humans too”, had to initially put themselves in dangerous situations without a vaccine.

As lockdown restrictions ease, the force is anticipating an increase in demand for police services.

Two police officers have spoken about how the job has changed during the pandemic and what they are expecting as lockdown restrictions ease.