A Grade II listed lido which has been shut for more than a year due to flooding will reopen to the public on Saturday after redevelopment .

More than 1,000 tonnes of water and debris had to removed from The National Lido of Wales in Pontypridd's Ynysangharad War Memorial Park after Storm Dennis in February 2020, where a month's worth of rain fell in 48 hours.

The lido, which first opened in 1927 but closed in 1991 after falling into disrepair, had only reopened in 2015 after a £6.3m revamp.

Manager Brent Bennet said availability in the had lido have been in high demand and tickets for the first few days "went in literally minutes".

"That's the power of the lido," he said.